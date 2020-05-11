USD/JPY Current Price: 107.72
- US Treasury yields surged on economic reopening hopes, lend support to USD/JPY.
- The Japanese Leading Economic Index is foreseen at 91.9 in April from 91.7 in March.
- USD/JPY is bullish in the short-term, needs to clear the current 107.70 region.
The USD/JPY pair surged to 107.76, its highest in over two weeks. The pair was underpinned at the beginning of the day by rising equities, later maintaining the positive momentum on the back of renewed dollar’s demand and higher US Treasury yields. These last surged on mounting hopes about economic reopening. The yield on the US 10-year note settled at a daily high of 0.72%. The pair maintained the positive by the end of the day, as Wall Street recovered after a soft start to the day.
The Bank of Japan released its Summary of Opinions, which reflect policymakers’ concerns about an economic contraction, pledging to “act decisively” to avoid a second Great Depression. This Tuesday, Japan will publish April’s Foreign Reserves, and the preliminary estimate of the March Leading Index, seen bouncing from 91.7 to 91.9.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair hovers near the mentioned daily high as the new day starts, bullish according to the 4-hour chart, as its currently advancing above the 200 SMA for the first time since mid-April. Also, the pair is now developing well above its 20 and 100 SMA, with the shorter one gaining bullish strength. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame have reached overbought levels, now consolidating at their daily highs. The current 107.70 has proved strong in the past, which means that further gains above it should signal a steeper recovery ahead.
Support levels: 107.30 106.90 106.50
Resistance levels: 108.00 108.40 108.75
