The USD/JPY pair has lost bullish strength but gives no signs of falling further. In the 4-hour chart , the pair holds above a bullish 20 SMA, which advances above the 200 SMA, while a mildly bullish 100 SMA caps advances. Technical indicators retreated from intraday highs but hold within positive levels, with the RSI consolidating at 53. A break below 110.15 could favor another leg south toward the 109.50 price zone.

Japanese data missed the market’s expectations. Industrial Production was down 6.5% MoM in May, while the annual reading improved by 21.1%, slightly below the 22% expected. Capacity Utilization in the same month contracted 6.8%. Ahead of Powell’s testimony, the US will publish the June Producer Price Index .

The USD/JPY pair trades lower in range around 110.50, easing from a weekly high of 110.60 reaching during Asian trading hours. Government bond yields eased ahead of US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress. Investors are cautious, despite Powell remarks have been already published. The focus will be on the Q&A and any hint he may give on the future of monetary policy.

