USD/JPY Current price: 105.48
- Japan’s Leading Economic Indicator contracted in December, according to preliminary estimates.
- The US is expected to have recovered some modest 50,000 jobs in January.
- USD/JPY flirts with November 2020 high, still has room to advance.
The American dollar has reached a fresh weekly high against the JPY at the beginning of the day but is now giving up some ground. The USD/JPY pair hit 105.65 and now trades in the 105.40 price zone. The market mood remains upbeat, with Asian and European indexes trading in the green. US Treasury yields, on the other hand, ticked marginally lower amid a certain caution ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls report. The country is expected to have recovered 50,000 new jobs in January, after losing 140K in the previous month. The unemployment rate is expected to remain steady at 6.7%.
Japan published the preliminary estimate of the December Leading Economic Index, which contracted to 94.9 from 96.1 in the previous month. The Coincident Index in the same month came in at 87.8, below the previous but better than the 86 expected.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair consolidates weekly gains and can still get another boost through 105.67, November 2020 monthly high. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA maintains its bullish slope below the current level, providing dynamic support around 105.20. The Momentum indicator eases within positive levels, while the RSI remains within overbought levels.
Support levels: 105.20 104.85 104.40
Resistance levels: 105.65 106.00 106.40
