USD/JPY Current price: 110.21

Japan’s March Jibun Bank Services PMI improved to 48.3 from 46.3.

Wall Street rallied on optimism, Treasury yields ticked lower.

USD/JPY is correcting lower, a steeper decline is possible only once below 109.50.

The USD/JPY pair took note of the broad dollar’s weakness and fell to 109.95, its lowest in four days. The dominant optimistic sentiment played against the greenback, with the pair falling despite soaring US stocks. US Treasury yields eased from their previous close, with the yield on the 10-year note falling to 1.70%.

Japan published at the beginning of the day the March Jibun Bank Services PMI, which resulted in 48.3, better from the previous 46.3 but still within contraction levels. This Tuesday, the country will release February Labor Cash Earnings and Overall Household Spending for the same month.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair bounced from the mentioned low and trades in the 110.20 region, but is bearish in the near-term. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators have pared their slides and recover just modestly, holding well into negative territory. The pair has broken below a mildly bearish 20 SMA but holds above a bullish 100 SMA, the latter at around 109.50. A break below this last should anticipate a steeper decline ahead.

Support levels: 109.95 109.50 109.15

Resistance levels: 110.30 110.65 111.00