USD/JPY Current price: 110.21
- Japan’s March Jibun Bank Services PMI improved to 48.3 from 46.3.
- Wall Street rallied on optimism, Treasury yields ticked lower.
- USD/JPY is correcting lower, a steeper decline is possible only once below 109.50.
The USD/JPY pair took note of the broad dollar’s weakness and fell to 109.95, its lowest in four days. The dominant optimistic sentiment played against the greenback, with the pair falling despite soaring US stocks. US Treasury yields eased from their previous close, with the yield on the 10-year note falling to 1.70%.
Japan published at the beginning of the day the March Jibun Bank Services PMI, which resulted in 48.3, better from the previous 46.3 but still within contraction levels. This Tuesday, the country will release February Labor Cash Earnings and Overall Household Spending for the same month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair bounced from the mentioned low and trades in the 110.20 region, but is bearish in the near-term. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators have pared their slides and recover just modestly, holding well into negative territory. The pair has broken below a mildly bearish 20 SMA but holds above a bullish 100 SMA, the latter at around 109.50. A break below this last should anticipate a steeper decline ahead.
Support levels: 109.95 109.50 109.15
Resistance levels: 110.30 110.65 111.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1800
Wall Street leads the way on Monday, as the Dow and the S&P trade at record highs following upbeat US ISM Services PMI, up to 63.7 in March, an all-time high. EUR/USD surges on risk-appetite.
GBP/USD reaches three-week highs above 1.3900
Pound self-strength coupled with a weaker dollar, the latter pressured by market’s optimism, to send GBP/USD sharply up this Monday. Eyes on UK progress in the battle against coronavirus.
XAU/USD choppy and rangebound in $1720s
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) have been choppy on Monday but have largely stuck within a $1720-$1730 range. Spot prices have remained fairly well supported above the 21-day moving average at $1721, with USD weakness since the arrival of US market participants also helping to keep gold supported.
DOGE lacks bullish momentum after Elon Musk's recent endorsement
Dogecoin price had a massive 30% spike on April 1 after Elon Musk tweeted that SpaceX will put a literal Dogecoin on the moon. However, this move didn't last long, and practically all gains were lost within the next 48 hours.
S&P 500 Index opens sharply higher, hits new record-high above 4,050
Wall Street's main indexes started the new week on a strong footing. S&P 500 and the DJIA both notched new all-time highs on Monday. Energy stocks underperform amid falling crude oil prices.