USD/JPY Current price: 110.33
- Japan’s unemployment rate held steady at 2.9% in March, better than anticipated.
- The dollar advanced with US Treasury yields and upbeat local data.
- USD/JPY is technically overbought but without signs of giving up.
The USD/JPY pair hit 110.44, a one-year high, ending the day a handful of pips below the level. The dollar run on soaring yields, and retained its gains, despite government bond yields retreated while Wall Street closed the day in the red. The greenback was supported by upbeat US Consumer Confidence and hopes for a soon-to-come economic comeback.
Data wise, Japan published the February Unemployment Rate, which remained at 2.9%, better than the 3.0% expected. Also, Large Retailer Sales declined by less than anticipated, down by 4.7% in February. The country will publish February Housing Starts this February and Construction Orders for the same month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair retains its bullish stance in the near-term. In the 4-hour chart, the pair continues to develop well above bullish moving averages, while the RSI indicator holds within overbought levels, currently at 77. The Momentum indicator retreated from daily highs but holds above its midline, reflecting the recent consolidation instead of suggesting an upcoming decline.
Support levels: 109.95 109.50 109.10
Resistance levels: 110.45 110.90 111.20
