USD/JPY Current price: 108.91

Japanese data missed expectations, with the Leading Economic Index down to 102.5 in March.

US Treasury yields remain under selling pressure and weigh on the greenback.

USD/JPY is technically neutral, with sellers defending the 109.00 level.

The USD/JPY pair trades within familiar levels just below the 109.00 level, still unable to attract investors. The American currency came under selling pressure during Asian trading hours amid a better market mood, which saw US government bond yields down to fresh two-week lows. Among safe-haven assets, gold was the best performer, storming through the 1,900 level for the first time since early on January.

Demand for the greenback eases in the current European session, as local stocks struggle to follow their Asian counterparts, with most major indexes hovering around their opening levels. Japanese data published at the beginning of the day was generally discouraging. The April Corporate Service Price Index printed at 1% YoY, below the 1.5% expected. The March Leading Economic Index was confirmed at 102.5, below the previous estimate, which was downwardly revised. The Coincident Index for the same month came in at 93.

The US will publish MBA Mortgage Applications for the week ended May 21, while a couple of Federal Reserve officials are scheduled to speak. The latest FOMC Meeting Minutes have shown that some members are willing to discuss tapering in the upcoming meetings triggering speculation for a soon-to-come tighter monetary policy. However, speakers have tried to pour cold water on the matter ever since, repeating that they expect higher inflation to be temporary.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

From a technical point of view, the upside remains limited for the USD/JPY pair. The 4-hour chart shows that it keeps struggling within directionless moving averages, all of them confined to a tight 25 pips range. Technical indicators have recovered but are advancing within neutral levels, falling short of suggesting an upcoming recovery. A daily descendant trend line coming from this month’s high at 109.78 provides resistance around the 109.00 level, where sellers have been appearing these last few days.

Support levels: 108.55 108.20 107.90

Resistance levels: 109.00 109.35 109.80