USD/JPY Current price: 105.98

Dollar’s rally paused, with major pairs consolidating near Wednesday’s highs/lows.

US Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 14 are foreseen at 925K.

USD/JPY stuck around 106.00, neutral-to-bullish in the short-term.

Following the dollar’s sharp advance from the last US session, major pairs have stabilized around the highs/lows from yesterday. The USD/JPY pair, which extended its advance to 106.21 early Asia, currently trades around the 106.00 level. The dollar, in the meantime, retreated just modestly ahead of the European opening but seems now poised to resume its advance.

Equities trade in the red, while US Treasury yields keep retreating, after the Minutes of the US Federal Reserve offered a mixed message, in one hand dismissing using yield-curve control yet in the other expressing concerns about the pace of the economic recovery.

The Asian macroeconomic calendar was scarce, without data coming from Japan. The US will publish today the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey, foreseen in August at 21 from 24.1 in the previous month. Also, the country will unveil Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended August 14, foreseen at 925K from 963K in the previous week.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is hovering around the 38.2% retracement of its July/August advance, after bottoming around the 61.8% retracement of the same advance this week. The short-term picture is neutral-to-positive, as the pair is barely holding above its 20 and 100 SMA, with the shortest still heading south. Technical indicators, in the meantime, re-entered positive territory, but lack strength enough to confirm a new leg higher. The next Fibonacci resistance level is at 106.35, with a break above it opening doors for a steeper recovery.

Support levels: 105.60 105.25 104.85

Resistance levels: 106.35 106.70 107.10