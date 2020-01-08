USD/JPY Current Price: 109.18

The deescalation of Middle-East tensions smashed the safe-haven yen.

Wall Street posted substantial gains, US Treasury yields recovered.

USD/JPY bullish as long as it holds above 108.90.

The USD/JPY pair fell to 107.64 during Asian trading hours and following news indicating that Iran launched a missile attack on US military facilities, a level last seen in October last year. Fears receded following a statement from Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister, who declared that the country “took and concluded proportionate measures in self-defense,” adding they won’t seek escalation or war. US President Trump further cooled concerns later in the day, pushing the pair to 109.19 its highest for the week.

Wall Street soared, commodities plunged, while government debt yields were up with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note hit 1.87%. This Thursday, the Japanese calendar has nothing relevant to offer, which means sentiment will continue to lead the way.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is heading into the Asian opening at around its daily high, maintaining its bullish stance in the short-term, after advancing beyond the 61.8% retracement of its latest daily decline. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating its advance well below the current level. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have lost their upward momentum, but hold near overbought levels with no signs of upward exhaustion. Bulls will retain the lead as long as the pair holds above 108.90, a strong static support level.

Support levels: 108.90 108.50 108.10

Resistance levels: 109.35 109.70 110.00