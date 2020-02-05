USD/JPY Current price: 109.68
- “Significant breakthrough” in the run to coronavirus vaccine made in the UK, risk-on.
- US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI foreseen at 55 in January.
- USD/JPY technically bullish could run past the 110.00 figure.
The USD/JPY pair is trading above 109.60, near a fresh 2-week high of 109.71 achieved during London trading hours. The pair eased just modestly intraday, meeting buyers around 109.30. The pair surged this week amid robust US data fueling Wall Street. US indexes dragged higher their worldwide counterparts.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus outbreak continues spreading, with the death toll nearing 500. Correlated headlines tend to trigger demand for safe-haven assets, but so far, the positive momentum of equities seems to be weighing more. This Wednesday, news coming from the UK fueled the positive momentum of stocks, as it reported that a “significant breakthrough” in a race for a vaccine had been made by UK scientist. European indexes are skyrocketing as well as US futures.
The US will publish today the official ISM Mon Manufacturing PMI for January, foreseen at 55, unchanged from its previous estimate. Markit will release the Services PMI for the country, and the Composite PMI, both for the same month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is poised to extend its advance, according to the 4-hour chart, as it has broken above all of its moving averages. The 20 SMA gains upward traction below the larger ones, which lose bearish strength. Technical indicators have reached overbought levels before losing directional strength, but consolidate at highs with no signs of exhaustion. The pair would likely extend its advance on a break above 109.80, now the immediate resistance.
Support levels: 109.40 109.00 108.65
Resistance levels: 109.80 110.10 110.50
