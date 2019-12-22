USD/JPY Current Price: 109.47
- Japanese National Inflation stable in November, far below BOJ’s target.
- US November Durable Goods Orders expected to have bounced sharply to 1.9%.
- USD/JPY with the risk skewed to the upside but capped by December’s high at 109.72.
The USD/JPY pair has spent the past week confined to a 50 pips’ range, ending it marginally higher in the 109.40 price zone. The pair was unable to attract investors, trapped between political jitters and broad dollar’s strength. Risk-averse factors were offset by Wall Street rally, with US indexes reaching fresh all-time highs at the end of the week. US Treasury yields were also up, posting the larger weekly gain in almost two months. Nevertheless, the pair could not extend gains beyond the former December high at 109.72, spending the week consolidating just below the level.
Last Friday, Japan released November National inflation figures, with the National CPI ex-Fresh Food printing at 0.5%, meeting the market’s expectations. This Monday, the country will release the All Industry Activity Index for October, foreseen at 0.2%, and the Leading Economic Index for the same month expected unchanged from the preliminary estimate at 91.8. The US will release Durable Goods Orders, foreseen at 1.8% in November.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bullish according to the daily chart, as technical indicators lack directional strength, but hold within positive levels. Furthermore, the pair spent these last few days above all of its moving averages, with the 20 DMA heading higher above the larger ones. In the shorter term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral, as its battling with a mild-bearish 20 SMA, but above the larger ones, as technical indicators hover around their mid-lines, without directional strength.
Support levels: 109.20 108.90 108.60
Resistance levels 109.70 110.00 110.40
