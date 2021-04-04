USD/JPY Current price: 110.68

Higher US Treasury yields and record highs in Wall Street boosted the pair.

Japanese markets will open on Monday, but the country would not publish data.

USD/JPY could keep advancing once above 111.00, despite overbought conditions.

The USD/JPY pair was sharply up for a second consecutive week, ending this one near 110.96, its highest March 2020. The pair saw little action on Friday, posting a modest advance after upbeat US employment-related data sent yields and stocks futures higher. Japan published on Friday, March Monetary Base, which came in at 20.8%, slightly better than the 20.5% expected and improving from 19.6% in the previous month. Japanese markets will open this Monday, and the country will publish the March Jibun Bank Services PMI, previously at 46.3.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

According to the daily chart, the USD/JPY pair could keep advancing. The pair has further advanced above a sharply bullish 20 SMA, currently at 109.25. The longer moving averages remain far below the current level, with the 100 SMA finally gaining some bullish traction. Technical indicators are flat, the Momentum within positive levels and the RSI at 79, indicating strong overbought conditions, without signs of upward exhaustion. The 4-hour chart offers a neutral-to-bullish stance, as the pair hovers around a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators turned marginally lower, the Momentum around its midline and the RSI at 59. The pair needs to advance beyond 111.00 to resume its advance.

Support levels: 110.40 109.95 109.50

Resistance levels: 111.00 111.45 111.90