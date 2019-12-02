USD/JPY Current price: 109.63

Upbeat Chinese data lifted the market’s sentiment, sent JPY down.

Japanese Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI improved to 48.9 in November from 48.6.

USD/JPY bullish toward the 110.00 price zone a critical inflection point.

The market mood is upbeat at the start of the week, with the USD/JPY pair trading in the 109.60 price zone, after reaching a fresh 6-month high of 109.72. The appetite for riskier assets was triggered by Chinese data released during the weekend, which came in better than expected. The official Manufacturing PMI surged to 50.2 in November, back to expansion territory after falling into contraction last April. The non-manufacturing index printed at 54.4, much better than the previous 52.8.

At the beginning of the day, Japan released Q3 Capital Spending, which increased to 7.1% from 1.9% in the previous quarter, while the November Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI improved to 48.9 from 48.6.

The US session will bring the final version of the Markit Manufacturing PMI, seen unchanged at 52.2, and October Construction Spending, seen up by 0.4% from the previous 0.5%.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is offering a bullish stance in its 4-hour chart, although there’s no technical momentum anticipating additional gains ahead. The 20 SMA maintains a strong bullish slope above the larger ones, while technical indicators remain within positive levels, although flat. The bullish case would remain in place as long as the pair remains above 109.30, a critical static support level.

Support levels: 109.30 109.05 108.80

Resistance levels: 109.85 110.10 110.40