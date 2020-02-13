USD/JPY Current Price: 109.81
- Japan’s Producer Price Index up in January by 1.7% YoY beating the market’s expectations.
- Renewed coronavirus concerns played in favour of the safe-haven yen.
- USD/JPY recovering from 109.61, bearish only below 109.40.
The USD/JPY pair edged lower this Thursday, falling to 109.61 as risk aversion dominated financial markets, boosting demand for safe-haven assets. Fears, however, receded during US trading hours, with US indexes in the red but off their daily lows and US Treasury yields trimming early losses. The pair stabilized in the 109.70/80 price zone during US trading hours.
Japan released at the beginning of the January Producer Price Index, which beat expectations, rising 0.2% MoM and 1.7% when compared to a year earlier. Early Friday, the country will release December Tertiary Industry Index, foreseen at -1.6% from 1.3% in November.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has turned technically neutral, with a limited bearish potential according to the 4-hour chart. The pair is back below a now flat 20 SMA, but holding above also directionless 100 and 200 SMA. Technical indicators are recovering from negative levels, flirting with their midlines, indicating absent selling interest. Nevertheless, and given the risk-off sentiment, the pair could resume its decline mainly if it breaks below 109.40, the immediate support.
Support levels: 109.40 109.00 108.65
Resistance levels: 110.35 110.70 111.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
