USD/JPY Current price: 110.62
- The Japan Q1 Tankan Survey on large manufacturing beat expectations.
- US Treasury yields eased amid upbeat US data, weighing on USD/JPY.
- USD/JPY holds on to yearly gains amid absent selling interest.
Easing dollar demand weighed on USD/JPY just modestly, as the pair bottomed for the day at 110.54. The American currency suffered from a better market mood sending equities higher, and US Treasury yields lower, with that on the 10-year note down to 1.68%.
Japan published the Q1 Tankan report, which showed that the Large Manufacturing Index surged to 5 from -10, beating the expected 0. The country released the March Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, which printed at 52.7 from 52 in the previous month. Japanese markets will be open this Friday, but the country will only publish the March Monetary Base, hardly a market mover. Instead, the focus will be on the US Nonfarm Payroll report to be out later in the day.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades around 110.60 as the day comes to an end. The near-term picture is neutral-to-bullish, given that the pair holds near the year high and above the weekly low at 109.36. In the 4-hour chart, the price is nearing a bullish 20 SMA, which stands around 110.40, also a static support level. Technical indicators eased within positive levels, with the Momentum approaching its midline and the RSI around 62, signaling limited selling interest.
Support levels: 110.40 109.95 109.50
Resistance levels: 111.00 111.45 111.90
