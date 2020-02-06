USD/JPY Current Price: 109.99

Bach of Japanese data this Friday not expected to trigger relevant moves.

Robust US data keeps fueling appetite for high-yielding assets in detriment of the JPY.

USD/JPY bullish in the short-term needs to run pass 110.28, January’s high.

The USD/JPY pair trades a few pips below the 110.00 figure, having pressured the critical figure throughout the day. The pair is up for a fourth consecutive day, following the lead of US indexes, these last boosted by robust US data. Fears of a US recession eased after the latest macroeconomic reports, leading to advances also among Treasury yields, which saw little action this Thursday.

Japan has a busy calendar this Friday, as it will release December Labor Cash Earnings and Overall Household Spending. Later in the day, it will unveil the preliminary estimates of the Coincident Index and Leading Economic Index, both for December. The pair may remain in consolidative mode throughout the Asian session, ahead of US employment data.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair offers a neutral-to-bullish stance in its 4-hour chart, as it has retained ground above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA crossing above the larger ones. Technical indicators lack upward strength, with the RSI flat in overbought territory and the Momentum losing strength upward, but still holding well into positive levels.

Support levels: 109.80 109.40 109.00

Resistance levels: 110.00 110.35 110.70