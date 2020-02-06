USD/JPY Current Price: 109.99
- Bach of Japanese data this Friday not expected to trigger relevant moves.
- Robust US data keeps fueling appetite for high-yielding assets in detriment of the JPY.
- USD/JPY bullish in the short-term needs to run pass 110.28, January’s high.
The USD/JPY pair trades a few pips below the 110.00 figure, having pressured the critical figure throughout the day. The pair is up for a fourth consecutive day, following the lead of US indexes, these last boosted by robust US data. Fears of a US recession eased after the latest macroeconomic reports, leading to advances also among Treasury yields, which saw little action this Thursday.
Japan has a busy calendar this Friday, as it will release December Labor Cash Earnings and Overall Household Spending. Later in the day, it will unveil the preliminary estimates of the Coincident Index and Leading Economic Index, both for December. The pair may remain in consolidative mode throughout the Asian session, ahead of US employment data.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair offers a neutral-to-bullish stance in its 4-hour chart, as it has retained ground above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA crossing above the larger ones. Technical indicators lack upward strength, with the RSI flat in overbought territory and the Momentum losing strength upward, but still holding well into positive levels.
Support levels: 109.80 109.40 109.00
Resistance levels: 110.00 110.35 110.70
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD crashes to four-month low
EUR/USD has dipped to the lowest since October as the US dollar continues gaining strength amid upbeat US data, optimism about the coronavirus and weak German data earlier.
GBP/USD hits new 2020 trough closer to 1.29 on Brexit fears, USD strength
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.29, at the lowest since December. The US dollar continues benefiting from Wednesday's upbeat figures. Concerns about post-Brexit EU-UK relations are weighing on sterling.
ETH/BTC golden cross – The ultimate bullish signal
Money flows to the Ethereum network in search of profitability measured by Satoshis. The overbought situation is evident in the pairs that have performed best in 2020. The bullish outlook extends beyond the medium term and points to a multi-month rise.
Gold better bid, savvy investors taking heed of elephant in the room
Despite the flurry to the equities on the back of progress with the phase-one trade agreement between the US and China, gold prices are also on the up.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.