USD/JPY Current Price: 108.96

China’s goodwill gesture on intellectual property boosted the market’s mood.

US Treasury yields remained subdued, closed the day with modest losses.

USD/JPY could reach the 110.00 figure later this week.

The USD/JPY pair has flirted with the 109.00 figure this Monday, ending the day not far below it. The dollar benefited from headlines coming from China, as the country announced it would raise penalties on IP thief, addressing one of the sticking points in its trade relationship with the US. Stocks were firmly up worldwide, although government debt yields were modestly lower daily basis, limiting the bullish potential of the pair.

Japan released the final version of the September Leading Economic Index, which was downwardly revised to 91.9, missing the market’s expectations of 92.2. The Coincident Index for the same month came in at 101.1, slightly better than expected. There are no macroeconomic releases scheduled for this Tuesday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is offering a neutral-to-bullish stance in its 4-hour chart, as it managed to advance above all of its moving averages, which slowly gain strength upward. Technical indicators have advanced within positive levels, but lost momentum mid-US afternoon, now consolidating. The risk is skewed to the upside, although the pair would need to take the 109.10 level to be able to extend its rally toward the 110.00 figure.

Support levels: 108.60 108.20 107.90

Resistance levels: 109.10 109.40 109.75