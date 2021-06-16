The USD/JPY pair retreated just modestly from the mentioned high but retains its bullish strength. More relevant, it remains above its previous monthly high at 110.32, now providing support. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators bounced from around their midlines, maintaining the strong bullish momentum despite standing at overbought readings. The pair bounced from around a bullish 20 SMA, which advances above the longer ones.

Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has decided to lift the coronavirus state of emergency for Tokyo when it expires on June 20, according to local news. Data wise, the country published the May Merchandise Trade Balance Total, which posted a wider than anticipated deficit of ¥-187.1 billion. Machinery Orders in April were up 0.6% MoM and 6.5% YoY, missing the market’s expectations. The Japanese macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer this Thursday.

The USD/JPY pair reached a fresh two-month high of 110.60 on the heels of the US Federal Reserve announcement, as the hawkish tone of US central bankers not only boosted the greenback but also government bond yields. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note fell to 1.48% ahead of the event, jumping post-Fed to 1.594% and finishing the day near the latter.

