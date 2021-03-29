USD/JPY Current price: 109.83

The Bank of Japan reaffirmed its commitment to its ultra-loose monetary policy.

US Treasury yields surged amid risk-off, pushing USD/JPY towards the year high.

USD/JPY regained the upside after a modest bearish corrective decline.

The USD/JPY pair is ending this first day of the week near this 2021 high of 109.84. The pair fell to an intraday low of 109.36, slowly but steadily recovering ground throughout the European and American sessions. The pair was unaffected by the dismal tone of global equities but instead followed US government bond yields that edged higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit 1.72%, its highest in over a week.

Earlier in the day, the Bank of Japan published the Summary of Opinions, and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda spoke afterwards, repeating well-known concepts. Kuroda said that the central bank will continue with its ultra-loose monetary policy, adding that it will take time to hit the 2% inflation target. His words had no impact on markets but added to the ruling negative mood. During the upcoming Asian session, Japan will publish the February Unemployment Rate, foreseen at 3% from 2.9% previously. The country will also release February Retail Trade data, with Large Retailer Sales foreseen at -6.6% from -7.2% previously.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair pressures the year high and seems poised to advance further. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s advancing above all of its moving averages, which maintain their upward slopes. The Momentum indicator resumes its advance after correcting overbought conditions, while the RSI extends its move into overbought readings, currently at 70.

Support levels: 109.40 108.95 108.50

Resistance levels: 109.85 110.10 110.50