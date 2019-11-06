USD/JPY Current price: 109.01

Japanese data missed expectations, with the Services PMI contracting to 49.7 in October.

USD/JPY still pointing to challenge the 109.30 resistance, beyond it 110.00 comes at sight.

The USD/JPY pair eased from its Tuesday’s high at 109.23, now hovering around the 109.00 level. The market’s mood remains upbeat, although high-yielding assets have paused their rallies. Asian equities posted modest intraday advances although European indexes trade in the red. Government debt yields, however, hold near the one-week highs achieved yesterday. Speculative interest is now waiting for more signs coming from the US-China trade relationship, as so far, much has been said but little done.

The Japanese Jibun Bank Services PMI for October released at the beginning of the day was worse than anticipated, as the index came in at 49.7 vs the previous 52.8, and well below the 50.3 expected. The US will publish today the weekly MBA Mortgage Applications, and Q3 Nonfarm Productivity and Unit Labor Costs.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair retains its bullish stance in the short-term, as, in the 4 hours chart, it remains above all of its moving averages, and above the 23.6% retracement of its October rally. The 20 SMA is about to cross above the 100 SMA, both converging with the mentioned Fibonacci support at around 108.65, providing a relevant support. Technical indicators in the meantime, have corrected overbought conditions, but stalled their declines well into positive levels, aiming to resume their advances.

Support levels: 108.65 108.20 107.90

Resistance levels: 109.30 109.60 110.00