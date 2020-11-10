USD/JPY Current price: 105.31
- The market retained the positive mood, high-yielding assets consolidated gains.
- US Treasury yields remain at levels last seen in March.
- USD/JPY is technically bullish, faces critical resistance at 106.00.
The USD/JPY pair is ending Tuesday as it started, hovering around the 105.30 price zone. The pair fell at the beginning of the day to 104.81, recovering from the level during European trading hours, as the dollar corrected extreme overbought conditions before resuming its advance. Stocks maintained a positive tone in Europe and Asia, but Wall Street closed mixed, as enthusiasm faded. US Treasury yields, on the other hand, retreated just modestly from the multi-month highs achieved on Monday.
Japanese data was mixed, as the September Trade Balance printed a surplus of ¥918.4 billion, better than anticipated, although the Eco Watchers Survey on the current situation improved by less than anticipated in October, printing at 54.5 from 49.3 in the previous month. This Wednesday, the country will publish the preliminary October Machine Tool Orders, previously at -15%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair retains its bullish stance in the short-term, and according to the 4-hour chart. In the mentioned time-frame, it continues developing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing but still below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain near overbought readings, the Momentum advancing, and the RSI consolidating around 65. The pair needs to surpass the weekly high at 105.65 to extend its gains towards the 106.00 level, where a daily descendant trend line provides resistance.
Support levels: 105.30 104.90 104.50
Resistance levels: 105.65 106.00 106.40
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steady sub-0.7300 as speculative interest takes a breath
The Australian dollar held to its weekly gains against the greenback on Tuesday, as the mood remained positive, but enthusiasm faded. AUD/USD could retest the year high on a break above 0.7340.
NZD/USD: Keeps 0.6800 with eyes on RBNZ moves
NZD/USD: Keeps 0.6800 with eyes on RBNZ moves. The pair recently gained bids amid the US dollar pullback. Though, the short-term trading range keeps restricting the kiwi moves ahead of the key event.
Gold: Something for both the bears and bulls
Gold bugs are losing their grip and focus is on the downside. Gold prices are trapped between support and resistance but there is a bearish bias until a full test of at least the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.
WTI extends gains on bigger than expected weekly US oil storage draw
The private inventory survey has shown a bigger tan expected draw and has helped WTI add to recent gains. It is a huge draw of 5.1 mil vs 900k estimates. The price is now taking on the presume resistance around $42bbls.
Take on USD & outlook for EUR and RBNZ
Equities extended their gains on Tuesday but currencies consolidated as traders worry about President Trump’s campaign to challenge the election. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Trump is within his rights to ...