USD/JPY Current price: 105.31

The market retained the positive mood, high-yielding assets consolidated gains.

US Treasury yields remain at levels last seen in March.

USD/JPY is technically bullish, faces critical resistance at 106.00.

The USD/JPY pair is ending Tuesday as it started, hovering around the 105.30 price zone. The pair fell at the beginning of the day to 104.81, recovering from the level during European trading hours, as the dollar corrected extreme overbought conditions before resuming its advance. Stocks maintained a positive tone in Europe and Asia, but Wall Street closed mixed, as enthusiasm faded. US Treasury yields, on the other hand, retreated just modestly from the multi-month highs achieved on Monday.

Japanese data was mixed, as the September Trade Balance printed a surplus of ¥918.4 billion, better than anticipated, although the Eco Watchers Survey on the current situation improved by less than anticipated in October, printing at 54.5 from 49.3 in the previous month. This Wednesday, the country will publish the preliminary October Machine Tool Orders, previously at -15%.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair retains its bullish stance in the short-term, and according to the 4-hour chart. In the mentioned time-frame, it continues developing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA advancing but still below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain near overbought readings, the Momentum advancing, and the RSI consolidating around 65. The pair needs to surpass the weekly high at 105.65 to extend its gains towards the 106.00 level, where a daily descendant trend line provides resistance.

Support levels: 105.30 104.90 104.50

Resistance levels: 105.65 106.00 106.40