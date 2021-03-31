USD/JPY Current price: 110.65

Investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of US President Biden’s speech.

US Treasury yields hold on to the higher ground, limiting the dollar’s declines.

USD/JPY resumes its advance after correcting extreme overbought conditions.

The dollar kept rallying throughout the Asian session, although demand for the greenback paused early in the European morning, resulting in the American currency shedding some ground against its major rivals. The USD/JPY pair peaked at 110.96, now trading in the 110.60 region. Investors took some profits out of the table ahead of US President Joe Biden’s speech. Biden is expected to announce a huge infrastructure investment plan to boost economic recovery. He may also announce tax hikes.

Meanwhile, US Treasury yields are stable, with that on the 10-year note at around 1.73%, while European indexes struggle to post some gains. Data wise, Japan released February Housing Starts, which were down 3.7% YoY, better than anticipated. Construction Orders in the same month rose 2.5%. Beyond Biden’s speech, the US session will bring the March ADP survey on private jobs creation, foreseen at 550K, and February Pending Home Sales.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair retains its bullish stance in the near-term. In the 4-hour chart, the pair keeps developing above bullish moving averages, while technical indicators correct part of their overbought conditions before starting to regain the bullish track. The corrective slide could gain momentum if the pair pierces the 110.30 support level, while further gains are to be expected once above the 111.00 threshold.

Support levels: 110.30 109.95 109.50

Resistance levels: 111.00 111.45 111.90