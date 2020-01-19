USD/JPY Current Price: 110.15

Japan Industrial Production expected to have remained pressured in November.

Rallying equities and higher Treasury yields provided support to the pair.

USD/JPY bullish could correct lower on a break below 109.70.

The USD/JPY pair advanced for a second consecutive week to reach a multi-month high of 110.28, ending it a few pips below this last. It closed Friday, however, unchanged as worse-than-expected US data prevented the pair from rallying further. The positive tone around equities and recovering Treasury yields, on the other hand, limited the downside.

Japan published at the beginning of the day the November Tertiary Industry Index, which came in at 1.3%, worse than the 3.9% expected, although better than the previous -5.2%. A positive sign for the Japanese economy. This Monday, the country will release November Industrial Production, seen down by 8.1% and Capacity Utilization for the same month, seen up by 0.7%.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading at multi-week highs, with the risk skewed to the upside according to the daily chart, as the pair has continued to advance above all of its moving averages, which slowly gain traction upwards. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame are holding well above their midlines, with limited bullish momentum. Shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, bulls also retain the lead as the pair continues to find support in its 20 SMA, which recovers its strength upward, as technical indicators offer a neutral-to-bullish stance, developing within positive levels.

Support levels: 109.70 109.35 108.90

Resistance levels: 110.40 110.75 111.00