USD/JPY Current Price: 110.15
- Japan Industrial Production expected to have remained pressured in November.
- Rallying equities and higher Treasury yields provided support to the pair.
- USD/JPY bullish could correct lower on a break below 109.70.
The USD/JPY pair advanced for a second consecutive week to reach a multi-month high of 110.28, ending it a few pips below this last. It closed Friday, however, unchanged as worse-than-expected US data prevented the pair from rallying further. The positive tone around equities and recovering Treasury yields, on the other hand, limited the downside.
Japan published at the beginning of the day the November Tertiary Industry Index, which came in at 1.3%, worse than the 3.9% expected, although better than the previous -5.2%. A positive sign for the Japanese economy. This Monday, the country will release November Industrial Production, seen down by 8.1% and Capacity Utilization for the same month, seen up by 0.7%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading at multi-week highs, with the risk skewed to the upside according to the daily chart, as the pair has continued to advance above all of its moving averages, which slowly gain traction upwards. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame are holding well above their midlines, with limited bullish momentum. Shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, bulls also retain the lead as the pair continues to find support in its 20 SMA, which recovers its strength upward, as technical indicators offer a neutral-to-bullish stance, developing within positive levels.
Support levels: 109.70 109.35 108.90
Resistance levels: 110.40 110.75 111.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.11 amid upbeat US data, trade concerns
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 after robust US housing figures and solid consumer sentiment figures were published. Earlier, the common currency suffered from the concerns of new US tariffs on the EU.
GBP/USD down 100 pips after UK retail sales badly disappoint, amid USD strength
GBP/USD has plunged below 1.3050 after UK retail sales badly disappointed with a fall of 0.6% in December, on top of downward revisions. Odds of a BOE cut have risen.
Crypto market hyperspace mode On
The secondary actors of the crypto-sphere awaken and rally hard. Leading coins battle with greater resistance at the gates of a full bullish market. The only risk is an over-shoot, but that sentiment remains neutral.
Gold looks to close week flat below $1560
The XAU/USD pair climbed to a fresh daily high of $1560 in the early trading hours of the American session but struggled to preserve its momentum.
USD/JPY: Losing bullish momentum but retaining gains
Chinese encouraging data kept markets in risk-on mode at the beginning of the day. The US January Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is seen at 99.3, matching December figure. USD/JPY holding at the upper end of its weekly range could correct lower.