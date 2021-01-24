USD/JPY Current price: 103.83

Japan’s December National inflation was much worse than anticipated.

Doubts about US stimulus and coronavirus concerns weighed on the market’s sentiment.

USD/JPY closed a second consecutive week with a doji, below a long-term descendant trend line.

The USD/JPY pair posted a second consecutive weekly doji, ending Friday around the 103.80 level. The pair advanced despite the poor performance of equities and falling US Treasury yields. Concerns related to the pandemic coupled with others related to a new US stimulus package, as a couple of Democrat lawmakers are against President Joe Biden’s plans. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note settled at daily lows at 1.08%.

Japan published December National inflation, which worsened from -0.9% to -1.2% YoY, slightly better than anticipated. The core reading which excludes fresh food prices, printed at -1%. The preliminary estimate of the January Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI contracted to 49.7 from 50 in the previous month, missing expectations of 50.5. The country won’t publish macroeconomic data this Monday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

From a technical point of view, the USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bullish in the daily chart, as it settled above a flat 20 SMA as technical indicators advance within positive levels. Still, the pair is developing below bearish moving averages, also below a daily descendant trend line coming from March 2002 high. The pair holds above the 38.2% retracement of its January rally at 103.70, neutral in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s above a congestion of directionless moving averages, while technical indicators are flat around their midlines. A stepper decline could be expected on a break below 103.25, the 61.8% retracement of the same rally.

Support levels: 103.25 102.90 102.55

Resistance levels: 104.05 104.40 104.80