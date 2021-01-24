USD/JPY Current price: 103.83
- Japan’s December National inflation was much worse than anticipated.
- Doubts about US stimulus and coronavirus concerns weighed on the market’s sentiment.
- USD/JPY closed a second consecutive week with a doji, below a long-term descendant trend line.
The USD/JPY pair posted a second consecutive weekly doji, ending Friday around the 103.80 level. The pair advanced despite the poor performance of equities and falling US Treasury yields. Concerns related to the pandemic coupled with others related to a new US stimulus package, as a couple of Democrat lawmakers are against President Joe Biden’s plans. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note settled at daily lows at 1.08%.
Japan published December National inflation, which worsened from -0.9% to -1.2% YoY, slightly better than anticipated. The core reading which excludes fresh food prices, printed at -1%. The preliminary estimate of the January Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI contracted to 49.7 from 50 in the previous month, missing expectations of 50.5. The country won’t publish macroeconomic data this Monday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bullish in the daily chart, as it settled above a flat 20 SMA as technical indicators advance within positive levels. Still, the pair is developing below bearish moving averages, also below a daily descendant trend line coming from March 2002 high. The pair holds above the 38.2% retracement of its January rally at 103.70, neutral in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it’s above a congestion of directionless moving averages, while technical indicators are flat around their midlines. A stepper decline could be expected on a break below 103.25, the 61.8% retracement of the same rally.
Support levels: 103.25 102.90 102.55
Resistance levels: 104.05 104.40 104.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD settles the week below 1.22, remains bullish in the long-run
The EUR/USD pair headed into the weekly close trading at its highest for the week, a handful of pips below the 1.2200 figure. The long-term trend is bullish and investors eye 1.2413, April 2018 monthly high.
GBP/USD finds support above 1.3630 on Friday, ends week higher
The GBP/USD dropped further and bottomed at 1.3634, the lowest level in two days. Then it rebounded as US stocks trimmed losses and climbed to 1.3680. GBP/USD continues to be unable to hold firmly above 1.3700.
Gold: Rejection again at 21-DMA calls for further downside
Gold (XAU/USD) witnessed a steep drop on Friday after facing rejection at the 21-daily moving average (DMA) of $1876 once again. Technical set up on the daily chart favors the bears. Focus remains on Biden’s stimulus passage and Fed decision.
Is gold about to shine again? Talking havens, currencies, markets as the Biden era begins
Can US fiscal relief hopes continue boosting markets? What will happen if relief and vaccine hopes do not materialize? Valeria Bednarik, Joseph Trevisani, and Yohay Elam discuss the next moves in markets as Joe Biden enters the White House.
US Dollar struggles for direction just above 90.00
The greenback finds it difficult to leave behind the recent weakness and now navigates without a clear direction in the vicinity of the 90.00 mark when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY).