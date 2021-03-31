USD/JPY Current price: 110.71

A modest advance in Wall Street provided support to USD/JPY.

Japan will publish the Q1 Tankan Large Manufacturing Index.

USD/JPY trades near 2021 highs with more to go in the near-term.

The USD/JPY pair hit 110.96, its highest for this year, retreating just modestly to settle around 110.70. Investors turned cautious ahead of US President Joe Biden’s speech, as he is expected to announce an infrastructure investment plan of up to $ 3 trillion. The greenback moved inversely to stocks, advancing while Asian shares fell and later easing as Wall Street advanced modestly.

At the beginning of the day, Japan released February Housing Starts, which were down 3.7% YoY, better than anticipated. Construction Orders in the same month rose 2.5%, meeting expectations. The preliminary estimate of February Industrial Production posted a 2.1% monthly drop. The country will publish the Tankan Large Manufacturing Index, foreseen at 0 in Q1 2021 from -10 in Q4 2020.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair keeps pressuring highs, and there are no signs of bullish exhaustion in the near-term. In the 4-hour chart, the pair continues to develop above bullish moving averages, with the 20 SMA currently around 110.10, while the daily low stands at 110.40. The RSI indicator consolidates around 70, while the Momentum aims to resume its advance near its recent highs, reflecting buyers’ strength.

Support levels: 110.40 109.95 109.50

Resistance levels: 111.00 111.45 111.90