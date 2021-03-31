USD/JPY Current price: 110.71
- A modest advance in Wall Street provided support to USD/JPY.
- Japan will publish the Q1 Tankan Large Manufacturing Index.
- USD/JPY trades near 2021 highs with more to go in the near-term.
The USD/JPY pair hit 110.96, its highest for this year, retreating just modestly to settle around 110.70. Investors turned cautious ahead of US President Joe Biden’s speech, as he is expected to announce an infrastructure investment plan of up to $ 3 trillion. The greenback moved inversely to stocks, advancing while Asian shares fell and later easing as Wall Street advanced modestly.
At the beginning of the day, Japan released February Housing Starts, which were down 3.7% YoY, better than anticipated. Construction Orders in the same month rose 2.5%, meeting expectations. The preliminary estimate of February Industrial Production posted a 2.1% monthly drop. The country will publish the Tankan Large Manufacturing Index, foreseen at 0 in Q1 2021 from -10 in Q4 2020.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair keeps pressuring highs, and there are no signs of bullish exhaustion in the near-term. In the 4-hour chart, the pair continues to develop above bullish moving averages, with the 20 SMA currently around 110.10, while the daily low stands at 110.40. The RSI indicator consolidates around 70, while the Momentum aims to resume its advance near its recent highs, reflecting buyers’ strength.
Support levels: 110.40 109.95 109.50
Resistance levels: 111.00 111.45 111.90
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1750 on end-of-quarter jitters
EUR/USD is trading choppily on higher ground amid end-of-quarter flows. Markets await President Biden's critical infrastructure speech. Europe's covid issues weigh on the euro while ECB's Lagarde dared markets to test the bank. EZ CPI and US ADP NFP both missed estiamtes.
GBP/USD trades near 1.38 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.38 as the dollar weakens. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 while the US ADP jobs report missed estimates with 517K. President Biden's speech on infrastructure is eyed.
GBP/USD trades near 1.38 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.38 as the dollar weakens. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 while the US ADP jobs report missed estimates with 517K. President Biden's speech on infrastructure is eyed.
Skepticism soars as Bitcoin wobbles from $60,000
Bitcoin dropped sharply and briefly during the European session on Wednesday, leaving many retail investors liquidated. Over the last few days, BTC and Ethereum tried to lift above key levels at $60,000 and $1,800, respectively, but struggled to sustain the gains.
S&P 500: Industrial stocks await Biden's infrastructure pump
Equity markets remain in a cautious mood as Tuesday sees all US indices close lower. Yields don't help the investment case as they jump again, meaning the return on investment from equities needs to grow to offset the relative risk of equities versus safe-haven US bonds.