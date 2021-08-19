USD/JPY Current price: 109.80
- US Treasury yields reached fresh weekly lows on the back of prevalent risk-aversion.
- Japan will publish on Friday, July National CPI foreseen at 06% YoY.
- USD/JPY is neutral in the near term, needs to run past 109.95 to gain bullish traction.
The USD/JPY pair ended Thursday with gains in the 109.80 price zone, recovering from an intraday low of 109.48. The pair plunged during Asian trading hours, dragged by a run to safety. Asian and European equities edged lower following hints on soon-to-come tapering in the US from the Federal Reserve. The Japanese currency appreciated alongside resurgent government bonds and as yields fell to fresh weekly lows. The situation partially reverted during US trading hours, helping the pair to bounce.
The Japanese macroeconomic calendar has been quite light, as the country published foreign investment figures. On Friday, the country will publish July National CPI, foreseen at 06% YoY vs the previous -0.5%. The core reading, which excludes fresh food prices, is seen at -0.4% from -0.5% previously.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades near its daily high but lacks bullish momentum. The 4-hour chart shows that buyers have appeared above a bullish 20 SMA but also that it can’t advance beyond a flat 100 SMA. The Momentum indicator eases within positive levels, while the RSI indicator is steady at around 51, both reflecting easing buying interest. Bulls may have better chances if the pair extends its advance beyond 109.95, the immediate resistance level.
Support levels: 109.50 109.05 108.60
Resistance levels: 109.95 110.35 110.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
