USD/JPY Current price: 104.98

Japan’s Prime Minister Suga extended the state of emergency until March 7.

Attention gyrates to a US stimulus package, as negotiations loom.

USD/JPY is consolidating gains and poised to extend its advance.

The USD/JPY pair consolidates its latest gains, trading a handful of pips below the 105.00 threshold. Financial markets remain mildly optimistic, with stocks indexes extending Monday’s advances. The good mood is supported by looming stimulus negotiations in the US, as President Joe Biden and Republican senators will kick-start talks today. Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion aid package, while GOP’s counter-offered a $600 billion one.

The dollar advances alongside equities, particularly appreciating against its European rivals. In Japan, Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide extended the state of emergency for ten prefectures until March 7, as the country battles its most serious wave of coronavirus infections yet. The country published the January Monetary Base, which improved by less than anticipated, printing at 18.9% YoY.

The US has a light calendar as it will publish the January ISM-NY Business Conditions Index and February IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is poised to extend its advance, according to the 4-hour chart. The RSI indicator consolidates in overbought readings, while the Momentum aims to resume its advance within positive levels. The 20 SMA maintains its bullish slope above the larger ones and below the current level. A steeper advance could be expected on a break above 105.20, the next resistance level.

Support levels: 104.85 104.40 104.00

Resistance levels: 105.20 105.65 106.00