USD/JPY Forecast: Bulls in control near 110.60-70 supply zone, US CPI in focus

USD/JPY shot to five-week tops on Wednesday amid sustained USD buying interest.

Rising bets for an earlier Fed taper, rallying US bond yields continued lending support.

COVID-19 jitters might benefit the safe-haven JPY and cap gains ahead of the US CPI.

Having defended the key 110.00 psychological mark in the previous session, the USD/JPY pair regained positive traction on Tuesday and prolonged its recent bounce from the lowest level since late May. Expectations for an early tapering of the Fed's massive monetary stimulus assisted the US dollar to built on its post-NFP momentum, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor driving the pair higher. Investors now seem to have brought forward the likely timing for policy tightening by the Fed amid signs of substantial further progress in the labor market recovery. The Fed officials have also started to guide the market towards early tapering and higher interest rates as soon as 2022.

In fact, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday that the Fed could begin tapering between October and December, or earlier if there is another month or two of strong job gains. Adding to this, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren noted that the US central bank should announce in September that it will start reducing the pace of its monthly purchases of Treasury and mortgage bonds this fall. Separately, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Tuesday that the economy is on track to satisfy the Fed's threshold to begin tapering its $120 billion in monthly asset purchases. Evans, however, suggested he was not ready to support announcing a tapering of bond purchases in September.

Nevertheless, the repricing of the Fed's tapering plan pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to 1.3610% or the highest level since mid-July. This, in turn, was seen as another factor that acted as a tailwind for the greenback. The pair finally settled near daily swing highs and climbed to five-week tops during the Asian session on Wednesday. That said, worries that the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery extended some support to the safe-haven Japanese yen and might cap gains. Market participants now look forward to the release of the US consumer inflation figures, due later during the early North American session.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, bulls might now wait for some follow-through buying beyond the 110.60-70 supply zone before placing fresh bets. The pair might then aim back to reclaim the 111.00 round-figure mark. The momentum could further get extended and push the pair back towards testing July monthly swing highs, around the 111.60-65 region. A sustained move beyond will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and set the stage for an extension of the ongoing positive move witnessed over the past one week or so.

On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 110.30 region. Any subsequent slide might continue to attract some buying near the 110.00 mark. Failure to defend the mentioned support levels will negate the near-term positive outlook and prompt some technical selling. The pair could then slide to the 109.65-60 horizontal zone en-route the next relevant support near the 109.30-25 region. This is followed by the 109.00 mark, which if broken decisively will shift the bias in favour of bearish traders.