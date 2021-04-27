USD/JPY Current price: 108.72
- US Treasury yields surged to a one-week high ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement.
- The Bank of Japan maintained its monetary policy unchanged as widely anticipated.
- USD/JPY has room to extend its advance, needs to advance beyond 108.85.
The USD/JPY pair extended its advance to 108.74, trading nearby heading into the Asian opening, helped by advancing US government bond yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note stands above 1.60%, its highest in over a week. Meanwhile, US indexes hovered around their opening levels, holding ground but on-hold ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement.
At the beginning of the day, the Bank of Japan had a monetary policy meeting, and as widely anticipated, policymakers left the current policy unchanged. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that they would ease monetary policy further without hesitation as needed and warned that consumption will likely stall at low levels amid the state of emergency curbs. Early on Wednesday, the country will publish March Retail Trade data.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has room to extend its advance, according to near-term technical readings. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has advanced above a mildly bullish 20 SMA, now nearing a bearish 100 SMA, this last at around 108.85, providing dynamic resistance. The Momentum indicator maintains its bullish slope near overbought reading while the RSI consolidates at around 65, indicating persistent buying interest.
Support levels: 108.35 108.00 107.60
Resistance levels: 108.85 109.20 109.50
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
