USD/JPY Current price: 108.72

US Treasury yields surged to a one-week high ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement.

The Bank of Japan maintained its monetary policy unchanged as widely anticipated.

USD/JPY has room to extend its advance, needs to advance beyond 108.85.

The USD/JPY pair extended its advance to 108.74, trading nearby heading into the Asian opening, helped by advancing US government bond yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note stands above 1.60%, its highest in over a week. Meanwhile, US indexes hovered around their opening levels, holding ground but on-hold ahead of the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement.

At the beginning of the day, the Bank of Japan had a monetary policy meeting, and as widely anticipated, policymakers left the current policy unchanged. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that they would ease monetary policy further without hesitation as needed and warned that consumption will likely stall at low levels amid the state of emergency curbs. Early on Wednesday, the country will publish March Retail Trade data.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has room to extend its advance, according to near-term technical readings. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has advanced above a mildly bullish 20 SMA, now nearing a bearish 100 SMA, this last at around 108.85, providing dynamic resistance. The Momentum indicator maintains its bullish slope near overbought reading while the RSI consolidates at around 65, indicating persistent buying interest.

Support levels: 108.35 108.00 107.60

Resistance levels: 108.85 109.20 109.50