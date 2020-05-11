USD/JPY Current price: 107.27

BOJ concerned about a second Great Depression, ready to “act decisively.”

Sentiment to lead the way in a data-light start to the week.

USD/JPY bullish in the short term, next relevant resistance at 107.70.

The USD/JPY pair is firmly up this Monday, trading in the 107.20 price zone after quick-starting the day with a bearish gap at 106.47. The market’s mood was upbeat amid hopes related to economic reopenings leading to bounces in growth. The positive sentiment, however, eases in Europe, with most indexes trimming intraday gains. The pair holds on to gains despite fading risk-appetite.

The Bank of Japan released its Summary of Opinions, which reflect policymakers’ concerns about an economic contraction, pledging to “act decisively” to avoid a second Great Depression. Given an empty macroeconomic calendar in the US, the sentiment will continue to lead the way throughout this Monday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has broken above a daily descendant trend line coming from April’s high at 109.37, completing a pullback to it before posting higher highs, a sign of increased bullish interest. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators hold on to gains near overbought levels, although they lost bullish strength. The price has surpassed its 100 SMA, while the 20 SMA advances far below the current level, also supporting further gains ahead. The pair has reached a daily high of 107.30, with the next relevant resistance at 107.70.

Support levels: 106.90 106.55 106.20

Resistance levels: 107.30 107.70 108.10