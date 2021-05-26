The USD/JPY pair has broken above a descendant trend line coming from this month’s high at 109.78, suggesting a near-term bullish continuation. In the 4-hour chart, the pair settled above its moving averages, which anyway remain directionless and confined to a tight 25 pips range. Meanwhile, technical indicators have entered positive territory but with limited bullish strength. The pair needs to clear the 109.35 resistance level to confirm a steeper advance in the upcoming sessions.

Japanese data published at the beginning of the day was generally discouraging. The April Corporate Service Price Index printed at 1% YoY, below the 1.5% expected. The March Leading Economic Index was confirmed at 102.5, below the previous estimate, which was downwardly revised. The Coincident Index for the same month came in at 93. The country won’t publish relevant data this Thursday.

The USD/JPY pair finally showed some signs of life, breaking above the 109.00 level but topping at 109.17. The modest advance can be attributed to the renewed dollar’s demand across the board, although the greenback is far from strong. Wall Street advanced modestly, while US Treasury yields fell to fresh weekly lows but bounced ahead of the close, as US Federal Reserve officials keep cooling expectations for a tighter monetary policy.

