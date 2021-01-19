USD/JPY Current price: 103.87
- Comments from US Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen weighed on equities.
- US Treasury yields retreated from intraday highs, limiting USD/JPY bullish potential.
- USD/JPY is technically neutral in the near-term and trading below 104.00.
The USD/JPY pair peaked at 104.08 this Tuesday, underpinned by a better market mood, and rising US Treasury yields after a long weekend. The pair, however, was unable to hold on to gains, turning south mid-US afternoon. Comments from Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen take their toll on equities and yields, as she said that she wants to reverse some of the tax incentives from the Trump era. She also anticipated that it´s time to go “big” on spending, and worry about deficits later. The pair retreated to its comfort zone, in the 103.80 area.
Japan had a little macroeconomic calendar so far this week, and won’t publish macroeconomic data during the upcoming Asian session. The market’s attention is on the Bank of Japan monetary policy decision next Thursday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair was unable to settle above the 23.6% retracement of its January advance around 104.00. The pair is neutral in the near-term and according to the 4-hour chart, barely holding above directionless moving averages. In the meantime, technical indicators have stabilized just above their midlines, without clear directional strength. The pair keeps trading below a long-term descendant trend line, located in the 104.30 price zone, where the pair also has this month high. Bulls may take over the pair on a break above the 104.40 region.
Support levels: 103.50 103.15 102.70
Resistance levels: 104.05 104.40 104.80
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
