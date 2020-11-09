USD/JPY Current price: 105.51

Equities got boosted by coronavirus vaccine hopes, government bonds sunk.

Japanese data beat expectations, with the September Leading Economic Index hitting 92.9.

USD/JPY soared on risk appetite, could extend its advance in the upcoming sessions.

The USD/JPY pair jumped from a daily low of 103.18 to a daily high of 105.64, its largest one day advance since last March. Demand for the greenback returned in a risk-on scenario, with government bonds plummeting and yields surging to multi-month highs. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit an intraday high of 0.98%, holding on to most of its intraday gains as the American session came to an end. The catalyst was Pfizer pharmaceutical reporting that its coronavirus vaccine has more than 90% effectiveness in preventing COVID-19, while no serious safety concerns have been observed.

Japanese data released at the beginning of the day was encouraging, as the preliminary estimate of the September Leading Economic Index came in at 92.9 from 88.5, while the Coincident Index for the same period improved from 79.4 to 80.8. The central bank will publish its September Trade Balance this Tuesday, and the Eco Watched Survey on the current economic situation, seen recovering in October to 57.6 from 49.3 in September.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The pair trades around 105.50 at the time of writing, maintaining its bullish potential in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it has crossed above all of its moving averages, although with the 20 SMA slowly turning north well below the larger ones. Technical indicators reached overbought levels, the Momentum still advancing, and the RSI stable above 70. A daily descendant trend line coming from March high comes around 105.00 this Tuesday, providing critical resistance, with further gains expected on a break above it.

Support levels: 105.30 104.90 104.50

Resistance levels: 105.65 106.00 106.40