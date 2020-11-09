USD/JPY Current price: 105.51
- Equities got boosted by coronavirus vaccine hopes, government bonds sunk.
- Japanese data beat expectations, with the September Leading Economic Index hitting 92.9.
- USD/JPY soared on risk appetite, could extend its advance in the upcoming sessions.
The USD/JPY pair jumped from a daily low of 103.18 to a daily high of 105.64, its largest one day advance since last March. Demand for the greenback returned in a risk-on scenario, with government bonds plummeting and yields surging to multi-month highs. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note hit an intraday high of 0.98%, holding on to most of its intraday gains as the American session came to an end. The catalyst was Pfizer pharmaceutical reporting that its coronavirus vaccine has more than 90% effectiveness in preventing COVID-19, while no serious safety concerns have been observed.
Japanese data released at the beginning of the day was encouraging, as the preliminary estimate of the September Leading Economic Index came in at 92.9 from 88.5, while the Coincident Index for the same period improved from 79.4 to 80.8. The central bank will publish its September Trade Balance this Tuesday, and the Eco Watched Survey on the current economic situation, seen recovering in October to 57.6 from 49.3 in September.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The pair trades around 105.50 at the time of writing, maintaining its bullish potential in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it has crossed above all of its moving averages, although with the 20 SMA slowly turning north well below the larger ones. Technical indicators reached overbought levels, the Momentum still advancing, and the RSI stable above 70. A daily descendant trend line coming from March high comes around 105.00 this Tuesday, providing critical resistance, with further gains expected on a break above it.
Support levels: 105.30 104.90 104.50
Resistance levels: 105.65 106.00 106.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trading sub-0.7300 despite soaring market’s mood
The Australian dollar peaked at 0.7339 against its American rival, boosted by optimism about a coronavirus vaccine. The same news spurred USD demand, resulting in the pair posting modest intraday gains.
EUR/USD turns red after flirting with 1.1900
The shared currency fell and the greenback soared as Pfizer reported over 90% effectiveness in its coronavirus vaccine. US presidential election battle moved to the background.
XAU/USD’s sell-off finds support at the $1,850 level
Gold futures have plunged beyond $100 on Monday, to find support at $1,850 where the yellow metal has managed to stage a mild recovery attempt and return to $1,865 area.
Covid Vaccine: Pfizer's success promising for three other efforts, rally may have only just begun
Scientific outlet Stat explains that Pfizer's vaccine success is promising for three other efforts. Approval of other vaccines would hasten the distribution of immunization. The stock market rally may have considerable room to run.
WTI jumps to three-week tops, above mid-$40.00s on COVID vaccine news
WTI futures witnessed some aggressive short-covering move on Monday and surged to near three-week tops, around the $40.65-70 region during the mid-European session.