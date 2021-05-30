The USD/JPY pair has chances of extending its advance, according to the daily chart, as it has settled well above all of its moving averages, while technical indicators are stable within positive levels. In the 4-hour chart, the risk is also skewed to the upside, as technical indicators corrected extreme overbought conditions before stabilizing well above their midlines. Moving averages remain well below the current level, with the 20 SMA maintaining its bullish slope above the longer ones. The pair could retest the year high at 110.96, although gains beyond the level are not yet clear.

Japan published on Friday the Unemployment Rate, which rose to 2.8% in April, while Tokyo inflation printed at -0.4% YoY in the same month. Also, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga officially extended the state of emergency to June 20. The country will kick-start the week publishing March Retail Trade, the preliminary estimate of April Industrial Production, and the May Consumer Confidence Index, foreseen at 35.3 from 34.7 previously.

The USD/JPY pair hit 110.19 on Friday, its highest since early April, retreating afterwards to close the week with gains in the 109.80 price zone. The pair soared amid the prevalent dollar’s demand, easing ahead of the close on the heels of lower US government bond yields. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note peaked for the day at 1.62%, settling at 1.58%. Meanwhile, Wall Street managed to close in the green, although gains were limited as higher US inflation figures weighed on the investors’ mood.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.