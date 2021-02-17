USD/JPY Current price: 105.89

Japan’s January Merchandise Trade Balance posted a deficit of ¥-323.9 billion.

US indexes close the day mixed and not far from their opening levels.

USD/JPY retains its bullish potential but will keep depending on yields’ behavior.

The USD/JPY pair peaked at 106.22 this Wednesday, its highest since September 2020, retreating to sub-106.00 levels amid the sour tone of Wall Street and US Treasury yields giving up their intraday gains ahead of the close. The pair finished the day with modest losses in the 105.80 price zone.

Japan published the January Merchandise Trade Balance Total, which posted a smaller than anticipated deficit of ¥-323.9 billion, as imports were down 9.5% while exports increased by 6.4%. The country also released December Machinery Orders, which surprised with an 11.8% annual advance. The Japanese macroeconomic calendar has nothing relevant to offer this Thursday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair retains its bullish stance in the near-term and could resume its advance, although it will continue to depend on yields’ behavior. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is holding above bullish moving averages, with the 20 SMA providing immediate support around 105.50. Technical indicators have corrected overbought conditions, and are now trying to resume their advances within positive levels. The next relevant resistance level is 106.54, September 2020 monthly high.

Support levels: 105.50 105.10 104.80

Resistance levels: 106.20 106.55 106.90