USD/JPY Current price: 109.10

US Treasury yields resumed their advances, 10-Y yield at 1.60%.

US March Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is foreseen at 78.5.

USD/JPY resumed its advance and could reach fresh 2021 highs.

Treasury yields are back, and so is the greenback. The USD/JPY pair trades above the 109.00 threshold and near this year high at 109.23 as the yield on the US 10-year note stands at 1.60%. The greenback is up, but stocks are down after kick-starting the day with substantial gains early in Asia, following the lead of Wall Street. The DJIA and the S&P reached record highs after US President Joe Biden signed the $ 1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law.

Data wise, Japan published the BSI Large Manufacturing Conditions Index for the first quarter of the year, which posted a modest 1.6, well below the previous 21.6 and the expected 25.9. The US will publish today the February Producer Price Index and the preliminary estimate of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, foreseen at 78.5 from 76.8 in the previous month.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair could reach the 110.00 figure should yields continue to rise. The near-term picture is mildly bullish, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair accelerated north above a still flat 20 SMA. Technical indicators head firmly higher within positive levels, while the longer moving averaged maintain their bullish slopes far below the current level. The bullish potential will likely increase on a break above 109.30, the immediate resistance level.

Support levels: 108.90 108.40 108.05

Resistance levels: 109.30 109.65 110.00