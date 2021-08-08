USD/JPY Current price: 110.27
The Japanese Leading Economic Index beat expectation in June, printing at 104.1.
US Treasury yields surged after an upbeat US Nonfarm Payroll report.
USD/JPY is technically bullish but may correct lower before extending gains.
The USD/JPY pair topped 110.35 on Friday, ending the week a handful of pips below it. Demand for the greenback soared after the US employment report showed an impressive recovery in the job sector. Stocks edged higher, despite the Nonfarm Payroll report also fueled speculation of tapering in the US. Additionally, US government bond yields surged, with that on the 10-year Treasury note settling at 1.30%.
Japan published the preliminary estimate of the June Leading Economic Index, which beat expectations but surging from 102.6 in the previous month to 104.1. The Coincident Index in the same period was also upbeat, printing at 94. The country won’t publish relevant macroeconomic data at the beginning of the week.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the USD/JPY pair indicates that the pair has room to extend its advance, as it has broken above a daily descendant trend line coming from 111.65. Additionally, the pair settled above all of its moving averages, while technical indicators head firmly higher within positive levels. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair struggles around a flat 200 SMA after rallying beyond the shorter ones. The Momentum maintains its bullish strength within overbought levels, while the RSI consolidates around 67, indicating chances of a downward corrective movement.
Support levels: 109.95 109.50 109.10
Resistance levels: 110.35 110.80 111.25
