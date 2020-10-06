USD/JPY Current price: 105.58

The market’s focus shifts to a possible US coronavirus relief package.

Fed Chief Powell scheduled to speak during the American trading hours.

USD/JPY technically neutral around 105.60, bulls could take over once above 105.80.

The USD/JPY pair was unable to extend its gains beyond 105.80, retreating from the resistance area as risk appetite receded. US President Trump returned to the White House late Monday, and the focus shifted to a coronavirus relief package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been engaged in intensive talks since late last week, trying to agree on another round of fiscal stimulus. So far, they have been unable to announce a deal, although talks continue.

Equities advanced early Asia, but the positive momentum faded as Europe came in, amid some discouraging headlines related to Brexit talks. At the same time, US Treasury yields maintain their strength, consolidating at multi-week highs, and limiting the bearish potential of the pair. Japan didn’t publish macroeconomic data today, while the US session will only include a speech from US Federal Reserve Chief’s Powell.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading around 150.60, technically neutral. The 4-hour chart shows that it continues developing around directionless moving averages, while technical indicators lack directional strength, hovering around their midlines. The dollar remains weak, which limits the bullish scope, although a break above 105.80 could result in a test of the 106.25 price zone.

Support levels: 105.20 104.85 104.50

Resistance levels: 105.80 106.25 106.60