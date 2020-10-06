USD/JPY Current price: 105.58
- The market’s focus shifts to a possible US coronavirus relief package.
- Fed Chief Powell scheduled to speak during the American trading hours.
- USD/JPY technically neutral around 105.60, bulls could take over once above 105.80.
The USD/JPY pair was unable to extend its gains beyond 105.80, retreating from the resistance area as risk appetite receded. US President Trump returned to the White House late Monday, and the focus shifted to a coronavirus relief package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have been engaged in intensive talks since late last week, trying to agree on another round of fiscal stimulus. So far, they have been unable to announce a deal, although talks continue.
Equities advanced early Asia, but the positive momentum faded as Europe came in, amid some discouraging headlines related to Brexit talks. At the same time, US Treasury yields maintain their strength, consolidating at multi-week highs, and limiting the bearish potential of the pair. Japan didn’t publish macroeconomic data today, while the US session will only include a speech from US Federal Reserve Chief’s Powell.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading around 150.60, technically neutral. The 4-hour chart shows that it continues developing around directionless moving averages, while technical indicators lack directional strength, hovering around their midlines. The dollar remains weak, which limits the bullish scope, although a break above 105.80 could result in a test of the 106.25 price zone.
Support levels: 105.20 104.85 104.50
Resistance levels: 105.80 106.25 106.60
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls from 1.18 after Lagarde expresses concerns
EUR/USD has fallen off 1.18 after ECB President Lagarde said the recovery is incomplete and uncertain, opening the door to more monetary stimulus. Earlier, the safe-haven dollar dropped amid hopes for a US fiscal deal.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.30 amid adverse Brexit headlines
GBP/USD is retreating from 1.30 after an EU official says the UK Internal Market Bill is a "heavy blow to trust." Optimism about US fiscal stimulus and Trump's return to the White House both weigh on the safe-haven dollar.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, still above $1900 mark
Gold witnessed some selling on Tuesday and eroded a major part of the overnight positive move. The downside remains cushioned on the back of a cautious mood around the US equity futures.
Forex Today: Cautious mood and “sell the fact” after Trump's discharge, stimulus news eyed
Markets are mixed and the dollar is finding its feet after a risk-on mood on Monday. President Trump is out of the hospital but doubts persist over his condition. Intensive fiscal stimulus talks continue, and investors are waiting for white smoke.
WTI: Bulls target $41 mark, API data in focus
WTI (futures on NYMEX) is trying hard to extend Monday’s rally amid cautious market mood, as investors remain caught between the US stimulus hopes and a lack of coronavirus updates on US President Donald Trump.