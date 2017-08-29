USD/JPY Forecast: Bullish reversal confirmed, are technicals leading the fundamentals?

The Dollar-Yen pair clocked a low of 108.27 on Tuesday before staging a sharp rally to 109.90 levels. The sudden reversal could be due to the fact that traders shrugged off the North Korea tensions during the US session. Moreover, the U-turn [losses in Yen] also indicates that traders do not see a further escalation of North Korea tensions.

As said by Goldman Sachs, “the USD is clearly the pain trade”. If we strip out all the geopolitical uncertainty and focus on the prospects of interest rate differential, the USD still looks bright. The US economy is chugging along pretty well, which means the Trump Bump, though desirable, was never and is not a necessity. It could have been an icing on the cake, but the economy is certainly not dependent on the ‘Trump Bump’.

Moreover, Trump’s so called failure till now is a blessing in disguise as the dollar weakness has created enough room for the Fed to go ahead with the policy tightening plans. The market isn’t appreciating this fact, as of now, although things could quickly change, especially if the US personal consumption expenditure price index due tomorrow and Friday’s wage growth numbers beat estimates.

Technicals are leading the fundamentals

The US-Japan 10-year yield continues to narrow. It currently stands at 213 bps and the daily chart shows the falling top formation.

The curve or the spread between the US 10-year Treasury yield and the 2-year Treasury yield narrowed to 82 basis points. Again the chart shows the bearish triangle breakdown.

There are no major signs of pick up in the US inflation expectation gauge - 5-year, 5-year forward inflation expectations and the 10-year breakeven inflation rates.

Thus, there is no reason to expect a trend reversal in the US dollar. However, the technicals have surely turned around in favour of the USD bulls.

USD/JPY daily chart

Observations

Bullish outside day candle

Bullish MACD divergence

Bullish RSI divergence

Highest end of the day close since August 17

View

The spot is likely to take out the trend line hurdle of 110.13 and extend recovery from yesterday’s low of 108.27 to 111.19 [50-DMA] levels.

On the downside, only an end of the day close below 109.00 would signal bullish invalidation.

The bullish technicals could be leading the fundamentals here… traders could be positioned for a better-than-expected US core PCE and wage growth numbers.