USD/JPY Forecast: Bullish reversal confirmed ahead of US retail sales release
The Dollar-Yen pair advanced to 109.80 levels yesterday as easing US-NKorea tensions forced investors to move out of long positions. The move has been extended in Asia with pair clocking four-day high of 110.23 levels.
Daily chart
Resistance
110.52 [4-hour 100-MA]
110.92 [38.2% Fib R of 114.49-108.71]
111.28 [100-DMA]
Support
110.08 [10-DMA + 23.6% Fib R of 114.49-108.71] - 110.05 [1-hour 200-MA]
109.84 [Aug 4 low]
109.66 [5-DMA]
View
- Friday’s Doji candle and a bullish follow through on Monday indicates the sell-off from the high of 114.49 [July 11 high] has ended.
- The bullish trend reversal has opened doors for 111.00 handle.
- On the downside, only an end of the day close below 108.71 would revive the bearish trend.
Focus on US retail sales
The headline figure is seen rising 0.4% in July compared to a 0.2% contraction seen in the previous month. The control group number is seen rising 0.4% as well. A better-than-expected number could yield 111.28 [100-DMA] levels. Meanwhile, a weak number could yield a pull back, although only a break below 108.71 would revive the bearish view.
