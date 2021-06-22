- A combination of factors assisted USD/JPY to build on the overnight bounce from one-week lows.
- A generally positive tone undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive of the move.
- Rebounding US bond yields, the Fed’s hawkish shift continued acting as a tailwind for the USD.
The USD/JPY pair kicked off the new week on a downbeat note and retreated further from the highest level since early April, touched last Thursday. The downward momentum dragged the pair to one-week lows, though turned out to be short-lived. A turnaround in the global risk sentiment – as depicted by a goodish rebound in the equity markets – undermined the safe-haven Japanese yen and assisted the pair to attract some dip-buying near the 109.70 region.
Bulls further took cues from a goodish rebound in the US Treasury bond yields, which, to a larger extent, helped off a modest US dollar pullback. As investors digested a sudden hawkish turn by the Fed, the USD witnessed some profit-taking from two-and-half-month tops. The buck lost some additional ground after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan toned down their hawkish rhetoric.
That said, the Fed's signal that it might raise interest rates at a much faster pace than anticipated previously act as a tailwind for the greenback. This, along with a generally positive mood around the global equity markets, pushed the pair back to mid-110.00s during the Asian session on Tuesday. The market focus now shifts to the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.
In prepared testimony for the congressional hearing, Powell said that the US economy continues to show sustained improvement from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. He also highlighted rising inflation pressures but expects it to move back towards the Fed's 2% target once supply imbalance resolves. Nevertheless, Powell's remarks will play a key role in influencing the USD price dynamics later during the US session.
Heading into the key event risk, the US economic docket – featuring the second-tier releases of Existing Home Sales and Richmond Manufacturing Index – might provide some impetus. Traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some meaningful trading opportunities around the major.
Short-term Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, nothing seems to have changed much for the pair and the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders. The positive outlook is reinforced by the fact that the pair has been trending higher along an upward sloping channel over the past two months or so. Hence, a move back towards testing YTD tops, en-route the trend-channel resistance, now looks a distinct possibility. The latter is currently pegged near the 111.15 region, which if cleared decisively will set the stage for an extension of the recent positive momentum.
On the flip side, the 110.15 region now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 110.00 mark. This is followed by the overnight swing lows, around the 109.70 region, which coincides with the lower boundary of the mentioned trend channel. A convincing break below will negate any near-term bullish bias and prompt some aggressive technical selling. The pair might then accelerate the fall towards 50-day SMA, around the 109.20 region, before eventually dropping below the 109.00 mark. The next relevant support is pegged near the 108.60-55 region, below which the bears could drag the pair further towards testing sub-108.00 levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
