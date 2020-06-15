USD/JPY Current Price: 107.35

A bounce in equities was barely enough to keep the pair above 107.00.

The Bank of Japan will likely maintain its monetary policy on hold this Tuesday.

USD/JPY is neutral at around 107.30, critical support at 106.95.

The USD/JPY pair has spent the day hovering around 107.30, the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily slide. Attempts to regain the upside were contained by selling interest around 107.50, where the pair set its daily high. The pair fell to 106.99 amid fears about a second wave of coronavirus, which boosted demand for safe-haven assets. The macroeconomic calendar was light, as Japan published this Monday the April Tertiary Industry Index, which came in at -6.0% from -4.2% in the previous month. Despite equities bounced during US trading hours, the pair was unable to advance.

This Tuesday, the focus will be on the Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting. The central bank is expected to maintain its rates on hold and pledged to keep on controlling the yield curve. Policymakers may decide to increase the size of its loan program, but given that there was no certain limit announced when it was launched, it may have a limited surprise effect on the yen.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is entering the Asian session trading around the mentioned Fibonacci level, offering a short-term neutral stance, according to the 4-hour chart. The Momentum indicator heads modestly higher within positive levels, with limited bullish strength, while the RSI indicator hovers around 47. The price, in the meantime, was unable to advance beyond a flat 200 SMA but holds above the 20 SMA, which also lacks directional strength. The pair would need to advance beyond 107.80, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned decline, to turn bullish.

Support levels: 106.95 106.60 106.25

Resistance levels: 107.80 108.20 108.50