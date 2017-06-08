USD/JPY Forecast: Bullish follow through likely after last week’s Doji

The Dollar-Yen pair rose to a high of 111.05 on Friday after the US June non-farm payrolls data bettered estimates and the wage growth number ticked higher to 0.3% as expected. The currency pair trimmed gains to end the day at 110.68 levels.

The retreat from the high of 111.05 marked a failure to hold above key fib levels: 110.98 - 61.8% Fib R of June low-July high and 110.94 - 23.6% Fib R of July high and Aug 4 low.

The one-month 25 delta USD/JPY risk reversal shows Friday’s post-NFP rally has legs.

Meanwhile, the American dollar is more likely to do the ‘catch up’ job with the rising inflation expectations.

Technicals - Signs of bear market exhaustion

Weekly chart

Daily chart

Resistance

110.98 [61.8% Fib R of June low-July high] - 110.94 [23.6% Fib R of July high and Aug 4 low]

111.37 [100-DMA]

111.50 [50-DMA]

111.62 [38.2% Fib R of July high - Aug 4 low] - 111.65 [50% Fib R of June low - July high]

Support

110.51 [5-DMA]

110.15 [76.4% Fib R of June low - July high]

109.84 [Aug 4 low]

109.63 [June 12 low]

Observations

Last week’s candle - Long-legged doji at weekly 50-MA

Friday’s candle is a bullish outside day candle

View