USD/JPY Forecast: Bullish follow through likely after last week’s Doji
The Dollar-Yen pair rose to a high of 111.05 on Friday after the US June non-farm payrolls data bettered estimates and the wage growth number ticked higher to 0.3% as expected. The currency pair trimmed gains to end the day at 110.68 levels.
The retreat from the high of 111.05 marked a failure to hold above key fib levels: 110.98 - 61.8% Fib R of June low-July high and 110.94 - 23.6% Fib R of July high and Aug 4 low.
The one-month 25 delta USD/JPY risk reversal shows Friday’s post-NFP rally has legs.
Meanwhile, the American dollar is more likely to do the ‘catch up’ job with the rising inflation expectations.
Technicals - Signs of bear market exhaustion
Weekly chart
Daily chart
Resistance
- 110.98 [61.8% Fib R of June low-July high] - 110.94 [23.6% Fib R of July high and Aug 4 low]
- 111.37 [100-DMA]
- 111.50 [50-DMA]
- 111.62 [38.2% Fib R of July high - Aug 4 low] - 111.65 [50% Fib R of June low - July high]
Support
- 110.51 [5-DMA]
- 110.15 [76.4% Fib R of June low - July high]
- 109.84 [Aug 4 low]
- 109.63 [June 12 low]
Observations
- Last week’s candle - Long-legged doji at weekly 50-MA
- Friday’s candle is a bullish outside day candle
View
- Short-term bottom is in place at 109.84.
- An end of the day close above 111.98 today would add credence to the Friday’s bullish outside day candle and shall open doors for a re-test of the upward sloping 200-DMA located at 112.19.
- Only a daily close below 109.84 would revive the bearish view.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.