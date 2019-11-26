USD/JPY Current price: 108.94

US-Sino trade relationship leads the market’s mood, investors cautious.

Japanese October Corporate Service Price Index surprised to the upside by rising to 2.1%.

USD/JPY set to extend gains needs to clear Fibonacci resistance.

The USD/JPY pair jumped to 109.20 early Asia, boosted by optimism related to US-China trade talks, which seem to be moving in the right direction after China announced it would start protecting patents, copyrights, and other intellectual property. Meanwhile, phone talks continued overnight, as reported by the Chinese Commerce Ministry. Optimism, however, faded as there were no details on the matter.

Asian shares were unable to hold on to early gains, dragging European ones into the red. US futures, in the meantime, trade marginally lower, indicating a cautious stance from investors. The USD/JPY pair retreated sub 109.00, trading now flat for the day at around 108.90.

Japan released the October Corporate Service Price Index, which surprised to the upside by rising to 2.1% from 0.5%. The US session will bring several reports on trade and housing, although the most relevant figure will be the CB Consumer Confidence Index, foreseen at 126.9 from 125.9 in the previous month.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has established a 107.88/109.11monthly range in early November, having spent most of the last three weeks confined to the upper half of such a range. The 4-hour chart shows that it bottomed today at the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned rally at 108.85, the immediate support.

In the same chart, the pair is above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA extending its advance between the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, are recovering within positive levels, all of which leans the scale to the upside. The 23.6% retracement of the mentioned rally comes at 109.10, with chances of further gains beyond the daily high, on a break above it.

Support levels: 108.85 108.50 108.20

Resistance levels: 109.10 109.40 109.75