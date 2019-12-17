USD/JPY Current price: 109.57

Concerns about a hard-Brexit and trade deal developments keep the pair ranging.

US macroeconomic calendar includes November Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization.

USD/JPY retains its bullish stance but needs to break December’s high at 109.72.

The USD/JPY pair is consolidating at around 109.50/60, just below its December high at 109.72, lifeless this Tuesday. The market’s mood took a turn for the worse during the Asian session, as UK PM Johnson’s would try to set a new deadline to prevent any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020, reviving fears of a hard-Brexit. Speculative interest has also turned cautious amid the absence of details about the US-China trade deal, particularly from the Chinese side.

Japan didn’t release macroeconomic data this Tuesday, further exacerbating the range trading. The US will publish today November Housing Starts and Building Permits, and later Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization for the same month.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair retains its bullish stance, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair remains firm above a bullish 20 SMA, which heads north pretty much vertically and well above the larger ones. The Momentum indicator retreated to neutral levels, reflecting the lack of follow-through, while the RSI indicator consolidates near overbought levels. As mentioned in previous updates, the pair needs to surpass the mentioned monthly high to gather additional bullish strength, while the critical support that separates bulls from bears is at 108.90.

Support levels: 109.20 108.90 108.60

Resistance levels: 109.75 110.00 110.40