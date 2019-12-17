USD/JPY Current price: 109.57
- Concerns about a hard-Brexit and trade deal developments keep the pair ranging.
- US macroeconomic calendar includes November Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization.
- USD/JPY retains its bullish stance but needs to break December’s high at 109.72.
The USD/JPY pair is consolidating at around 109.50/60, just below its December high at 109.72, lifeless this Tuesday. The market’s mood took a turn for the worse during the Asian session, as UK PM Johnson’s would try to set a new deadline to prevent any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020, reviving fears of a hard-Brexit. Speculative interest has also turned cautious amid the absence of details about the US-China trade deal, particularly from the Chinese side.
Japan didn’t release macroeconomic data this Tuesday, further exacerbating the range trading. The US will publish today November Housing Starts and Building Permits, and later Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization for the same month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair retains its bullish stance, as, in the 4-hour chart, the pair remains firm above a bullish 20 SMA, which heads north pretty much vertically and well above the larger ones. The Momentum indicator retreated to neutral levels, reflecting the lack of follow-through, while the RSI indicator consolidates near overbought levels. As mentioned in previous updates, the pair needs to surpass the mentioned monthly high to gather additional bullish strength, while the critical support that separates bulls from bears is at 108.90.
Support levels: 109.20 108.90 108.60
Resistance levels: 109.75 110.00 110.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD keeps the red below 1.3200 on mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD keeps the bearish momentum intact below 1.3200, as markets shrug off an uptick in UK wages alongside a steady unemployment rate. Resurfacing hard Brexit fears continue to hurt the sentiment around the pound.
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1150
The EUR/USD pair is trading at weekly highs, although still below 1.1180, as the dollar gives up early gains related to mounting concerns related to the US-China trade deal.
The crypto bears are raising their heads
The bearish sentiments on the cryptocurrency market are growing stronger. While Bitcoin managed to stabilize after a sharp sell-off on Monday, altcoins continue losing ground with Ripple's XRP down nearly 6% since the beginning of the day...
Gold consolidates in a range around $1475
Gold edged higher on Tuesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the previous session's narrow trading band.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range near mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and oscillated in a narrow trading band, just above mid-109.00s through the Asian session on Tuesday.