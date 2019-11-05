USD/JPY Current Price: 109.21

Risk appetite played against the Japanese currency, down for a third consecutive day.

Bank of Japan Monetary Policy Meeting’s Minutes not expected to surprise.

USD/JPY could extend its rally toward 110.00 once above the 109.30 resistance area.

The USD/JPY pair regained the 109.00 level in the American afternoon, approaching the critical 109.30 resistance area, to settle a few pips below this last. The Japanese currency suffered from risk-appetite, amid signals the US and China are moving forward on paring their trade war. Market talks indicated that Washington was considering rolling back levies on $112B on Chinese imports, suggesting that both economies are aiming for more than just a first phase agreement. Later in the day, news headlines indicated that China is looking for more signs coming from the US to make the deal more balanced. The strong momentum in equities kept the pair underpinned throughout the day, alongside US government debt yields, which rose to their highest in over a week.

During the upcoming Asian session, the Bank of Japan will release the Minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, and the October Jibun Bank Services PMI, seen at 50.2 from the previous 52.8.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is at a brink of a bullish breakout, as it hit the 109.30 to later retreat twice in the last three months. The 4-hour chart shows that it has recovered above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA resuming its advance between the larger ones. Technical indicators have lost strength upward, holding within overbought levels, indicating absent selling interest. A break through the mentioned area should open doors for a rally toward the 110.00 level, while beyond this last, the pair would enter a bullish market.

Support levels: 109.00 108.65 108.20

Resistance levels: 109.30 109.60 110.00