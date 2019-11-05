USD/JPY Current Price: 109.21
- Risk appetite played against the Japanese currency, down for a third consecutive day.
- Bank of Japan Monetary Policy Meeting’s Minutes not expected to surprise.
- USD/JPY could extend its rally toward 110.00 once above the 109.30 resistance area.
The USD/JPY pair regained the 109.00 level in the American afternoon, approaching the critical 109.30 resistance area, to settle a few pips below this last. The Japanese currency suffered from risk-appetite, amid signals the US and China are moving forward on paring their trade war. Market talks indicated that Washington was considering rolling back levies on $112B on Chinese imports, suggesting that both economies are aiming for more than just a first phase agreement. Later in the day, news headlines indicated that China is looking for more signs coming from the US to make the deal more balanced. The strong momentum in equities kept the pair underpinned throughout the day, alongside US government debt yields, which rose to their highest in over a week.
During the upcoming Asian session, the Bank of Japan will release the Minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, and the October Jibun Bank Services PMI, seen at 50.2 from the previous 52.8.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is at a brink of a bullish breakout, as it hit the 109.30 to later retreat twice in the last three months. The 4-hour chart shows that it has recovered above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA resuming its advance between the larger ones. Technical indicators have lost strength upward, holding within overbought levels, indicating absent selling interest. A break through the mentioned area should open doors for a rally toward the 110.00 level, while beyond this last, the pair would enter a bullish market.
Support levels: 109.00 108.65 108.20
Resistance levels: 109.30 109.60 110.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenging critical support as dollar rules
The EUR/USD pair is pressuring the 38.2% retracement of its October rally at around 1.1065, amid mounting hopes the US-China trade war will soon begin to end. US upbeat ISM Non-Manufacturing Index added to dollar’s strength.
GBP/USD trading below 1.29 after upbeat UK Services PMI
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29. UK Services PMI marginally beat expectations with 50 points. Election polls continue showing a substantial lead for the Conservatives.
USD/JPY steadies above 109, looks to register highest daily close since May
The combination of broad-based USD strength and upbeat market mood on Tuesday allowed the USD/JPY pair to build on Monday's gains.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Multi-trillion business fuels Stellar Lumens’ bonfire
The hot topic of the day is Stellar Lumens and the great campfire it has set up to burn around 50 million tokens. The market response has been an increase of more than 20% in XLM’s price during the Asian session.
Gold drops to two-week lows near $1,480, erases more than $25 on the day
The bearish pressure surrounding the XAU/USD pair intensified on Tuesday after it broke below the $1,500 mark.