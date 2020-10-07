USD/JPY Current price: 106.05

US President Trump tweeted he supports measures to underpin the economy, boosting mood.

Japanese Leading Economic Index improved by less than anticipated in August.

USD/JPY is bullish and heading towards the 106.25 resistance level.

The USD/JPY pair is trading at fresh three-week highs above the 106.00 threshold, following comments from US President Trump, who announced his support for the economy after earlier calling off negotiations with Democrats. Among other things, Trump mentioned checks to all Americans, aiding airlines and payroll protection.

Safe-haven yen came under pressure with the news, with the pair accelerating its advance after breaking above the 105.80 level, although the dollar remains weak against high-yielding rivals. Equities trimmed most of their losses, with Asian indexes trading mixed and European ones barely in the red. More relevant, US Treasury yields picked up, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note currently at 0.77%.

Japan published at the beginning of the day the preliminary estimate for the August Leading Economic Index, which improved by less than anticipated, printing at 88.8 vs the 89.4 forecast. The Coincident index for the same period beat expectations, coming in at 79.4. The US won’t publish relevant data today, although the Federal Reserve will release the Minutes of its latest meeting.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is holding on to gains, bullish in the short-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it has moved above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA slowly gaining bullish traction. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame head firmly higher within positive levels, supporting additional gains, mainly with a break above 106.25 the next relevant resistance.

Support levels: 105.80 105.40 105.00

Resistance levels: 106.25 106.60 107.00