USD/JPY Current price: 108.84
- Japanese economy still depressed and far from a recovery.
- US-China trade deal´s positive signs weighing on safe-haven assets.
- USD/JPY technically bullish but lacking a catalyst that could send it toward 110.00.
The USD/JPY pair is up this Monday, as the week kick-started with a positive mood. In what is seen as a gesture toward the US, the Chinese Government said it would raise penalties on intellectual property theft on Sunday. Hopes that a deal between those two economies can be reached before year-end are playing against safe-haven assets.
Japan released the final version of the September Leading Economic Index, which was downwardly revised to 91.9, missing the market’s expectations of 92.2. The Coincident Index for the same month came in at 101.1, slightly better than expected. Later today, the US will release the Chicago Fed National Activity Index and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading near its daily high at 108.89, with a modest bullish stance in its 4-hour chart, as the pair has managed to advance above all of its moving averages, with the 100 SMA now around 108.75. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart stand in positive territory but have lost strength upward. The pair needs now to break above 109.10 to be able to resume its advance, while a firmer bullish stance is expected once beyond 109.40.
Support levels: 108.60 108.20 107.90
Resistance levels: 109.10 109.40 109.75
