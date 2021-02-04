USD/JPY Current price: 105.22
- Optimism about a US stimulus package pushes Treasury yields higher.
- Investors await US employment-related data ahead of the NFP report.
- USD/JPY regained the upside, could extend the rally towards the 105.60 price zone.
The dollar resumed its advance against most major rivals, pushing USD/JPY to a fresh high for this 2021 at 105.27, holding on to gains as the European session develops. The greenback advances alongside US Treasury yields, underpinned by hopes for a large stimulus aid package in the US.
The Japanese macroeconomic calendar had nothing relevant to offer overnight, while the US will bring some employment-related data, relevant ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report to be out on Friday. The country will publish Initial Jobless Claims, foreseen at 830K, January Challenger Job Cuts and Q4 Nonfarm Productivity.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has room to extend its advance. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA keeps providing intraday support while resuming its advance beyond the larger ones. Technical indicators have a limited bullish momentum, but remain well into positive levels, with the RSI consolidating in oversold territory. The next relevant resistance comes at 105.67, the daily high from November 22.
Support levels: 104.85 104.40 104.00
Resistance levels: 105.65 106.00 106.40
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps towards 1.3650 with BOE's decision
GBP/USD soared after the UK Central Bank left its monetary policy unchanged, and hinted no rush in moving into negative rates. Slightly optimistic outlook adds to pound's strength.
DOGE needs to slice through critical resistance to retest all-time highs at $0.088
Dogecoin price breaks out of a symmetrical triangle consolidation due to buying pressure. The breakout was followed by Elon Musk's "Doge" tweet. Transaction history shows a large buyer concentration at $0.045 supporting the upswing.
XAU/USD bounces back above $1820, downside bias still intact
XAU/USD attempts a bounce after finding bids at $1816. Bearish 21-HMA is the level to beat on the road to recovery. RSI bounces off oversold conditions but remains bearish.
GameStop (GME): Calm between the storms? Stocks set for gains ahead of Yellen's meeting with regulators
NYSE: GME has kicked off Wednesday's trading with a surge of some 20% to above $100. Bargain-seekers are jumping on GameStop Corp after it lost 60%. Retail traders on WallStreetBets have been split over the move to silver.
US Dollar Index: Extra gains in the pipeline
DXY regains the smile and the upside following Wednesday’s pullback and advances to the 91.50 area, or fresh YTD peaks.