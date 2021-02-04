USD/JPY Current price: 105.22

Optimism about a US stimulus package pushes Treasury yields higher.

Investors await US employment-related data ahead of the NFP report.

USD/JPY regained the upside, could extend the rally towards the 105.60 price zone.

The dollar resumed its advance against most major rivals, pushing USD/JPY to a fresh high for this 2021 at 105.27, holding on to gains as the European session develops. The greenback advances alongside US Treasury yields, underpinned by hopes for a large stimulus aid package in the US.

The Japanese macroeconomic calendar had nothing relevant to offer overnight, while the US will bring some employment-related data, relevant ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report to be out on Friday. The country will publish Initial Jobless Claims, foreseen at 830K, January Challenger Job Cuts and Q4 Nonfarm Productivity.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has room to extend its advance. The 4-hour chart shows that the 20 SMA keeps providing intraday support while resuming its advance beyond the larger ones. Technical indicators have a limited bullish momentum, but remain well into positive levels, with the RSI consolidating in oversold territory. The next relevant resistance comes at 105.67, the daily high from November 22.

Support levels: 104.85 104.40 104.00

Resistance levels: 105.65 106.00 106.40