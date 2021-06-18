USD/JPY Forecast: Bull on pause as investors finish digesting Fed’s surprise

The USD/JPY pair has limited bearish potential in the near-term, but needs to recover above 110.30 to turn bullish. The 4-hour chart shows that it is trading just below a flat 20 SMA but above the longer ones, which maintain their bullish slopes. Technical indicators corrected extreme overbought readings and are currently aiming higher at around their midlines without enough momentum.

Japan published May National inflation data, which was better than anticipated, down 0.1% YoY against the -0.7% expected. The Bank of Japan had a monetary policy meeting, yet as widely anticipated, the monetary policy was left unchanged. Governor Haruhiko Kuroda repeated the usual message of easing further as needed to reach the bank´s 2% goal, even after the pandemic crisis is contained. On a positive note, he added that the local economy is picking up. The US macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer this Friday.

The USD/JPY pair bounced from a daily low at 109.93 and trades in the 110.20 price zone, marginally down on a daily basis. The sour tone of equities and retreating government bond yields undermine demand for the pair, despite the prevalent dollar’s strength. The greenback retains the ground gained against all of its major rivals, trading at multi-week highs across the board.

