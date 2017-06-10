The Dollar-Yen pair clocked a high of 113.44 today, but failed to hold onto gains and fell below 113.00 levels. This is the 5th time in the nine trading days (including today) that the USD bulls have failed to keep the pair above the 113.00 handle.

At the time of writing, the currency pair is trading at 112.67 levels; down 0.12% on the day. The decline in the USD is being blamed on the weak US jobs data released today.

Nonfarm payrolls (NFP) fell by 33,000 jobs last month amid a record drop in employment in the leisure and hospitality sector. August NFP was revised up to 169k from 186k previously, but July was lowered to 138k from 189k. That left the 3-month average at 91k.

However, other more important numbers - like wage growth bettered estimates. Hourly earnings surged 0.5% versus August’s 0.2% gain (revised higher from 0.1%). Hours worked were steady at 34.4. The labor force jumped 575k after the prior 77k gain, while household employment was sky high at 906k versus -74k in August. The unemployment rate dropped to 4.2%; the lowest since 2001.

For example, Reuters report says, "Treasury yields (and the USD) fell after data showed the world’s largest economy lost jobs last month due to the impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma."

Treasury yields did decline, but it does not justify the drop in the USD.

Yield spread daily chart

This is because the yield differential, i.e. the spread/difference between the US 10-year treasury yield and the Japanese 10-year government bond yield rose to 2.3085; the highest level since mid-May.

One possible explanation for the USD weakness could be the yield curve [spread between the 10-yr yield and the 2-yr yield} remains flat lined at 85 basis points.

Yield curve chart

However, the exchange rate is more sensitive to US-Japan 10-yr yield differential and less to the yield curve. Thus, it could be said that the decline in the USD/JPY could be short lived.

Technicals - Bullish exhaustion, but no signs of trend reversal

Weekly chart

Observations

The exchange rate is hovering around the channel resistance

Bullish 50-MA and 200-MA crossover

50-MA is seen sloping upwards to 111.95-112.00 on Monday

The RSI remains bullish

Daily chart

Observations

Bulls flag pattern

14-day RSI flat lined in the bullish territory [above 50.00]

View